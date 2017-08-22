Simplicity has never been Verizon’s distinctive quality in America’s hyper-competitive mobile carrier landscape that Big Red continues to easily dominate in subscriber numbers, which is why it was surprising to see a relatively straightforward unlimited plan launched by popular demand back in February.

But the leading wireless service provider stateside is returning to its old habits already, overcomplicating the unlimited data structure and adding a bunch of exasperating restrictions to the intricate equation.

The good news is one fresh Go Unlimited line sets you back $75 a month now instead of $80 for the original, unthrottled (up to 22 gigs consumption) plan. Two lines are $130 total, the third only costs an extra $20, and four lines amount to a $160 monthly bill.

Meanwhile, Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited service starts at $85 a month, with the second line fetching $75, and the third and fourth going for $20 apiece. All prices include Auto Pay and paper-free billing discounts, and probably don’t feel exaggerated at first glance.

Unfortunately, not even Beyond Unlimited customers can go beyond 720p smartphone video streaming, with 4G LTE speed reductions possible (read pretty much guaranteed) after going over a 22GB data bucket.

Obviously, folks thinking of saving a few bucks by signing up for the Go Unlimited plan need to take more stipulations and constraints into consideration, starting with “DVD-quality” streaming. Period. No HD allotment at all (aside from tablet users), so if you own, say, a large HDR-capable QHD+ phone, you’re stuck Netflix and chilling at sub-par quality day in and day out.

Your “unlimited” mobile hotspot access is also limited to 600Kbps maximum speeds, and perhaps worse still, “times of congestion” can slow you down regardless of your personal data use. That’s bad and Verizon should feel bad for charging $75 and up a month.