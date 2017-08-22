PayPal is now on Nintendo Switch

It doesn’t have cellular radios, but it is the most portable full-power gaming console that Nintendo has ever put out. And with that power comes responsibility. So many responsibilities, in fact, you might need to pay for them.

Well, you know have the option to link up your PayPal account on your Nintendo Switch to pay for whatever games or other apps you need on. Switch owners in the U.S., UK, Canada, France and Japan can actually bypass the eShop funding deposit and pay straight out of their PayPal pocket.

MobileSyrup reports that the Japanese videogames company follows on from Sony and Microsoft from picking up the electronic payments method.