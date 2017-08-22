LG and Huawei trash Galaxy Note 8 in promos

Today is the day before the Galaxy Note 8 is to be launched and we’re now being told to wait — not by Samsung, but by its competitors.

LG, which has been vocally advocating for its V30 smartphone that will be launching prior to IFA 2017, has two new 15-second commercials that take down what’s considered to be at the heart of the Note experience, the S Pen.

The message, translated from Korean? “Wait for the newness,” really.

Huawei, which isn’t due to launch a phone at IFA 2017, decided to give a take of the Galaxy Note 8’s advertising campaign with its relentless styluses crossing out words.