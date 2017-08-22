LG and Huawei trash Galaxy Note 8 in promos
Today is the day before the Galaxy Note 8 is to be launched and we’re now being told to wait — not by Samsung, but by its competitors.
LG, which has been vocally advocating for its V30 smartphone that will be launching prior to IFA 2017, has two new 15-second commercials that take down what’s considered to be at the heart of the Note experience, the S Pen.
The message, translated from Korean? “Wait for the newness,” really.
Huawei, which isn’t due to launch a phone at IFA 2017, decided to give a take of the Galaxy Note 8’s advertising campaign with its relentless styluses crossing out words.
It’s time to do what matters. Berlin, IFA 2017. #DoWhatYouWant pic.twitter.com/uD0fbjdgk3
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 22, 2017
Doing what matters is Huawei’s business and that means doing away with “
bigger.” How that message gets horseshoed into mobile AI is anyone’s guess, but at least we know now that the company has a launch event going on at the Messe Berlin on September 2. Maybe it will be a new Nova device. We’re just more curious about whether Amazon Alexa will be involved like it was for the Mate 9.