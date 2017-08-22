Android

LG and Huawei trash Galaxy Note 8 in promos

Today is the day before the Galaxy Note 8 is to be launched and we’re now being told to wait — not by Samsung, but by its competitors.

LG, which has been vocally advocating for its V30 smartphone that will be launching prior to IFA 2017, has two new 15-second commercials that take down what’s considered to be at the heart of the Note experience, the S Pen.

The message, translated from Korean? “Wait for the newness,” really.

Huawei, which isn’t due to launch a phone at IFA 2017, decided to give a take of the Galaxy Note 8’s advertising campaign with its relentless styluses crossing out words.

Doing what matters is Huawei’s business and that means doing away with “bigger.” How that message gets horseshoed into mobile AI is anyone’s guess, but at least we know now that the company has a launch event going on at the Messe Berlin on September 2. Maybe it will be a new Nova device. We’re just more curious about whether Amazon Alexa will be involved like it was for the Mate 9.

