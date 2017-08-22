iOS

Latest iOS 11 beta clears up a bunch of cruft from disk

Apple went for efficiency this beta around. Specifically, testers who have updated their iPhones and iPads to iOS 11 developer beta 7 and public beta 6 have gotten about 1GB more free disk space than they did before the update.

Redmond Pie reported a 0.94GB gain on an 16GB iPhone unit. Your mileage may vary, but you’ll certainly see some scaling on higher capacity devices.

This is actually not a surprise to us as such housecleaning is done every several updates or so. Just be sure to watch out for that disk space when you go through further updates.

And we thought app slicing was supposed to solve all of this.

