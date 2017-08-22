It was rumored that the Huawei Mate 10 would leap into the 2017 trend of showing off a 2:1 display from Japan Display, Inc., but new hints from Antutu claim that only a more premium version of the phone will have it.

The Mate 10 could get a regular 16:9 panel while the more expensive Mate 10 Pro would get the 18:9 screens. Chatter of a ¥4,000+ price tag ($600) certainly do make sense if it applied to the Mate 10 Pro.

Another ancillary piece of information revolves around the fingerprint sensor: presumably, we would see the fingerprint sensor move to the back on the Mate 10 Pro if the display takes up almost all of the device’s facade.

Nonetheless, both phones should be high-octane hummers and the Mate 9 Pro should see a proper successor if history strikes again.