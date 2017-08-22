Just how many new Google devices are coming this fall? There’s the headlining Pixel 2/XL 2 smartphone duo, of course, a diminutive Google Home with a presumably fitting price, long overdue third-gen Chromebook Pixel, an affordable “Learning Thermostat” from Alphabet subsidiary Nest Labs, and most likely, some sort of Google Assistant-powered headphones as well.

That’s not counting any refreshed Daydream VR viewers, Chromecasts or home mesh Wi-Fi systems which could also be in the pipeline despite the lack of leaked public information previewing their existence.

But let’s stick to what we know, including an increasing number of credible details on something codenamed Bisto. The mysterious moniker showed up several times in source code linked to various Google app updates over the past few months, vanishing into thin air at one point only to return more revealing than ever just yesterday.

While pre-production plans can change until the very last moment, it seems the current intentions are to release headphones with built-in Google Assistant support, capable of answering a multitude of questions, doing “things” when asked and always standing at the user’s disposal to “help” with “your own personal Google” experience.

Knowing the Mountain View-based search giant, it’ll probably do everything in its power to eclipse Siri’s Apple AirPods skills, apparently allowing you to “hear incoming notifications read aloud”, as well as reply to messages by voice without touching or even speaking directly to your phone.

Intrigued? Then you might also like to hear more than one physical button is mentioned in different strings of code for easily activating dedicated features. Oh, and although they’re not explicitly confirmed as wireless, these hot impending earbuds can’t possibly involve cables seeing as how the second-gen Pixels are expected to come without conventional 3.5mm jacks.