While HMD Global was busy hyping a decidedly gimmicky-sounding “bothie” feature, as well as built-in Facebook and YouTube live streaming support, 4K video recording with OZO spatial 360-degree audio and other neat Zeiss-powered dual camera tricks on the upcoming Nokia 8, the brand’s devoted fans outside of Europe were left wondering if they’d ever be able to join the party.

But Nokia’s exclusive licensee for phones and tablets wouldn’t be much of a “global” company if its most advanced device to date was only headed to the old continent, right?

That’s obviously not the case, and a typically well-connected publication claims “sources with knowledge of HMD’s plans” confirmed more than just impending China and US availability. They also hinted at some sort of special regional Nokia 8 customization, unfortunately without detailing any differences between market-specific variants.

It’s possible the world’s two largest smartphone markets will simply get the Polished Blue edition with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, or perhaps even several colors in the same beefed-up configuration. But is it really a good idea to try to compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 stateside at a presumably inflated price point needed to cover the RAM and ROM upgrades? Certainly not with those bezels.

Here’s hoping “custom”-made Nokia 8 models are indeed on their way to the US and China, with fancy paint jobs and whatnot, but more importantly, sensible pricing.