About a year ago, the LG V20 launched with a Quad DAC system conceived of and provided by ESS Technology. It was available to all eligible regions with that heavy audio hardware load intact.

This spring, we had rumors that the LG G6 would also go the same route with a slightly improved version of the Quad DAC package. But that was only included in units that went to parts of Asia.

We’re coming up to the LG V30’s debut now and one of the things that we still haven’t had advertised to us direct from the source is the audio situation we’re dealing with. Well, leaks reporter Evan Blass has that covered.

(Speaking of V30, apparently the quad DAC that was restricted to Asia in the G6 will be included globally this time around.) — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

We were somewhat surprised when we didn’t get our weekly press release telling us more about the V30 this morning, so this may have to do for now.

On the other hand, at least we know the LG V30+ is coming.

In case there was any doubt… pic.twitter.com/dXdKUs7uuH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

The current speculation is that the company will treat this variant like it did for the G6+: as a shuttle for a 128GB storage option.