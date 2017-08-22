Android

Blass leaves little doubt about LG V30+, says Quad DAC remains global

Contents
Advertisement

About a year ago, the LG V20 launched with a Quad DAC system conceived of and provided by ESS Technology. It was available to all eligible regions with that heavy audio hardware load intact.

This spring, we had rumors that the LG G6 would also go the same route with a slightly improved version of the Quad DAC package. But that was only included in units that went to parts of Asia.

We’re coming up to the LG V30’s debut now and one of the things that we still haven’t had advertised to us direct from the source is the audio situation we’re dealing with. Well, leaks reporter Evan Blass has that covered.

We were somewhat surprised when we didn’t get our weekly press release telling us more about the V30 this morning, so this may have to do for now.

On the other hand, at least we know the LG V30+ is coming.

The current speculation is that the company will treat this variant like it did for the G6+: as a shuttle for a 128GB storage option.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
85%
Like It
4%
Want It
7%
Had It
4%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
audio, DAC, evleaks, G6, G6 Plus, Leaks, LG, News, Quad DAC, Rumors, V30, V30 Plus
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.