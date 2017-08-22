Android

Android 8.0 Oreo impressions, modular Samsung Galaxy S9 & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discuss our initial impressions of Android 8.0 Oreo in its announcement yesterday. Then we focus on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and how it might be modular in its design. Then we talk about Google project Bisto and how it might bring competition for Apple’s AirPods. Samsung Bixby Voice follows as we hear that it just launched in more than 200 countries. We also go through our usual round of deals, this time with the Alcatel Idol 5S.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Alcatel Idol 5S with Android 7.1, premium build and 3GB RAM costs $216 after $64 Amazon discount
Samsung finally expands Bixby voice support in 200+ countries globally… for English speakers
Samsung reportedly hogs Snapdragon 845 chips, may go modular for the Galaxy S9
Google Assistant-powered headphones could be coming soon to rival Apple AirPods
The Android 8.0 Oreo name is official [UPDATE]

