Amazon Trade-In offers 28-day price quote lock

It’s flagship season and you might be looking to cash out on last year’s phone for something newer. That’s where firms like Swappa, Gazelle and even Amazon come in to offer some value back to you — the only problem is that once the new phones come out, your phone becomes that much more depreciated in value. And that will suck if you find out that you actually don’t like the new-fangled thing in town.

That’s where Amazon is making its bid, offering customers who trade their phone in from today through September 18, a price quote lock-in. If you get your phone assessed during this time, you’ll get a value quote that can be redeemed for the next 28 days.

You can also use this period to continue using your own phone while your pre-order for a new one gets processed and actuated.

