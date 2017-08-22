If you feel insulted by the mere suggestion of buying a 2016-released Windows 10 Mobile device that’s been effectively left in the lurch in terms of software support, perhaps Amazon can interest you in the Android-powered sequel to the Idol 4S the US retailer just started selling last month.

Available for as little as $199.99 in a Prime Exclusive edition, with lockscreen offers and ads, the Alcatel Idol 5S has already been substantially discounted for those not subscribed to Amazon’s free one-day delivery service.

That’s right, anyone can now get the respectable Full HD 5.2-incher at $216.51, down from its $279.99 MSRP, no strings attached, no carrier restrictions and no sponsored screensavers. There’s only one color up for grabs (“crystal grey”), and the phone includes all the necessary connectivity bands to achieve 4G LTE speeds on both GSM and CDMA networks.

In other words, you’re free to activate this anywhere, from T-Mobile and AT&T to Verizon and Sprint, with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, as well as 3GB RAM, 32GB native storage space and microSD expansion capabilities.

Sounds like a solid contender for the Nokia 6’s unlocked success, especially when you also consider the premium glass-and-metal construction, stereo front-facing speakers, fingerprint recognition and Android 7.1 Nougat software on the Alcatel Idol 5S. The cameras aren’t too bad either, with 8 and 12MP sensors front and back, both sporting decent f/2.0 aperture.