After a relatively silent first half of the year in terms of high-profile smartphone releases that ironically translated into thriving sales numbers between April and June, Xiaomi is likely gearing up for several exciting product announcements in time for the holiday season.

On the surface, the Redmi Note 5A that the Chinese OEM just took the wraps off domestically is hardly special or inspiring in any noticeable way. But it’s priced super-aggressively, fetching a measly CNY 899 (around $135) with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Alternatively, you can go for twice that local digital hoarding room and 4 gigs of random-access memory for only 300 more yuan, amounting to a “grand” total of CNY 1,199, or $180.

In both cases, you’re also getting fingerprint recognition, a decently sizable 3080mAh battery, respectable Snapdragon 435 processing power and two nano-SIM slots paired with a separate microSD card opening.

Made entirely of premium-looking metal, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is not chunky either, at 7.7mm, and runs the latest version of the OEM’s proprietary MIUI (9.0) atop Android 7.0 Nougat.

Granted, you can probably do better than a 720p 5.5-inch display and single 13MP rear-facing camera at $50 or so extra, but the real highlight and main selling point of the Redmi Note 5A is undoubtedly a remarkable 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

If you can live without that awesome-sounding front cam, as well as a fingerprint sensor, there’s also an ultra-low-end model coming soon to Chinese stores. Priced at 699 yuan ($105), the severely crippled Redmi Note 5A settles for 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a Snapdragon 425 SoC, so it’s not exactly worth it.