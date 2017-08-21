Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 retail leaks, iPhone 7s changes & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent retail leaks and teasers of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Then we talk about the CAD leaks of the iPhone 7s and how it will be different to your standard iPhone 7. Then we focus on the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and the launch price tag. The HTC Vive is also discussed, now as it finally get deals. We end today’s show talking about the deals you’ll find for Google Wi-Fi and Google Home.

Stories:
Big deals for Google Wifi and Google Home at Google Store, Amazon, Target
HTC Vive finally takes a page from Oculus Rift with permanent $200 discount of its own
Leaked CAD sketches hint at very little change from iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro likely to cost $200 stateside, $20 more than the Gear Fit 2 MSRP
Accidents and teasers: Galaxy Note 8 unveiled by Samsung, re-veiled in ads

