Is there a Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) already in testing?

It seems a little early for us to be talking about another iteration to the Galaxy A5. Counting this year’s variant, we have three in this series of Samsung mid-rangers and they’ve typically launched in the late fall and early winter timeframes.

But alas, we’re talking about a new benchmark reading from Geekbench for the SM-A5300 — the ‘A5’ refers to the model name, the ‘3’ represents the generation (in this case, the fourth, since it the numbering scheme started at zero) and the ‘0’ at the end indicates that the unit is for the Chinese and Hong Kong markets.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 is featured along with 6GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1. The scores are quite impressive with a single-core score near 1,600 and a multi-core tally of 5,706. The results were removed from the database shortly after publishing — so that adds to our skepticism.

Perhaps we may get more devices on the trail, but we’re betting that the Galaxy A (2018) series will remain with CES.