Samsung reportedly hogs Snapdragon 845 chips, may go modular for the Galaxy S9
Motorola did what PhoneBloks didn’t. The Essential Phone hopes to emulate it for its own ecosystem. And then there’s Samsung.
Mobile-Review.com‘s Eldar Murtazin has claimed that the company is currently planning for a series of modular accessories to launch with the Galaxy S9, but that a form factor has not yet been determined. The pins and magnets of the Moto Mods might be a good idea, though.
Galaxy S9 скорее всего получит аксессуары на магнитиках сзади. В чем-то идея схожая с MotoMods. Пока этот вариант не утвержден
— Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) August 17, 2017
The Galaxy S9, also currently known as the “Star,” is also set to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, too. The next-gen flagship chipset’s modem is already in tests right now. Weibo tech analyst Ice Universe tells his followers that Samsung has already taken much of the initial lots of stock — it’s a hard position for competitors to be left in and it’s happened before. For the Snapdragon 835, in fact. No word on what shock this may give to a rumored production partner for the chipset, LG.
Still, that Snapdragon set still may not be enough for the chaebol — SamMobile believes that it will still have new Exynos chips for the S9 and S9+.