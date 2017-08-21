Motorola did what PhoneBloks didn’t. The Essential Phone hopes to emulate it for its own ecosystem. And then there’s Samsung.

Mobile-Review.com‘s Eldar Murtazin has claimed that the company is currently planning for a series of modular accessories to launch with the Galaxy S9, but that a form factor has not yet been determined. The pins and magnets of the Moto Mods might be a good idea, though.

Galaxy S9 скорее всего получит аксессуары на магнитиках сзади. В чем-то идея схожая с MotoMods. Пока этот вариант не утвержден — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) August 17, 2017

The Galaxy S9, also currently known as the “Star,” is also set to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, too. The next-gen flagship chipset’s modem is already in tests right now. Weibo tech analyst Ice Universe tells his followers that Samsung has already taken much of the initial lots of stock — it’s a hard position for competitors to be left in and it’s happened before. For the Snapdragon 835, in fact. No word on what shock this may give to a rumored production partner for the chipset, LG.

Still, that Snapdragon set still may not be enough for the chaebol — SamMobile believes that it will still have new Exynos chips for the S9 and S9+.