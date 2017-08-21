iOS

Oreover: iOS 11 developer beta 7, public beta 6 now out

Earlier in the day before the major non-event that was the Android Oreo unveiling, Apple pushed the 7th developer beta of iOS 11. A few hours later, the 6th public beta was also released.

In the course of the past several weeks, we’ve seen hundreds of visible, if minor changes to the software stew, but the major themes are more or less in place: a more versatile tablet interface, a major refreshment in aesthetics and a file system (finally). As it goes, while features that are currently in the betas may or may not make it to the final version, the public beta typically has only the more polished tweaks.

We’ve hit the homestretch as all of Apple’s mobile platform typically is updated with the launch of new iPhones and that’s expected to happen, as it’s almost always expected to happen, in the first full week of September.

Via
9to5Mac
