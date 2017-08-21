Google will make a big announcement in just a few hours, although the Oreo alias of Android version 8.0 has felt like a safe bet ever since the search giant partnered with Nestle to label OS build number 4.4 as KitKat. No way it’s Orelletes or Orangina, now, come on!

On the hardware release front, Mountain View is obviously planning a very interesting new pair of Pixel phones, and on a completely unrelated note, a long overdue Nest Thermostat redesign.

Technically, Nest Labs is still its own company, but with founder Tony Fadell out of the picture last year, and Google parent Alphabet at its helm for the past three and a half years now, the initial smart home-revolutionizing vision from 2010 has changed significantly.

The aim is to make as many lives as possible easier and to save more energy than we can wrap our heads around, so naturally, a cheaper, simpler Nest Learning Thermostat is in the works.

Simple in appearance, most likely, but not capabilities, versatility and intuition, presumably, with modest plastic replacing premium metal and glass, as well as other “less expensive components” in tow, according to a Bloomberg report from way back March.

A freshly ev-leaked render suggests the commercial launch of the as-yet unnamed smart thermostat could be rapidly approaching, though we wouldn’t count on an announcement alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

Expected to cost less than $200, compared to the $250 MSRP of the existing, sleeker version, the new guy appears to cut corners in the display department, with some sort of an unpretentious, low-energy LCD substitute. That’s not a bad price-reducing idea, now, is it?