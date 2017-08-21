Google Home now can work with the Spotify Free tier

Streaming Spotify music on your Google Home smart speaker(s) used to be only a premium feature. In fact, it still is for Amazon Alexa speaker owners.

But the Swedish streaming music service has now decided to slip Spotify Free users a freebie by allowing those to Google Home owners in the US, UK, Canada, France and Germany. Supposedly, that means that you’ll get ads mixed in along with the music, but you can still listen to your favorite playlists on shuffle with an “OK Google” command.

You’re still encouraged to sign up for premium to get access to full playback controls, though.