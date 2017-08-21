Android

Here’s our clearest, cleanest, prettiest real-life look at the glossy Moto X4

If you felt that first batch of actual Moto X4 photographs revealed by Brazil’s FCC equivalent didn’t do an arguably premium design justice, and perhaps feared the latest renders went the opposite way exaggerating the phone’s flamboyant style, we have a couple of new real-life pics to present to you in anticipation of a possible August 24 announcement.

These hands-on stills actually seem to bear a stronger resemblance to those snazzy renders that you may have thought were excessively manipulated to catch the eye.

This is an eye-catching device indeed, especially in “Sterling Blue”, as long as you don’t mind blinding light reflecting from the 5.2-incher’s shiny glass back. The top and bottom screen bezels are a little much compared to many of today’s (and tomorrow’s) flagships, but of course, you’re not exactly looking at an iPhone 8 killer here.

At best, Lenovo could market the Snapdragon 630, 3GB RAM-powered upper mid-ranger as a challenger for the likes of OPPO’s R11, Xiaomi’s Mi 5X or the unreleased HTC U11 Life. It remains to be seen just how affordable this thing will turn out to be, with a dual rear camera and IP68 water/dust resistance also in tow.

Does $400 sound about right? Pretty much, though the Moto X4 looks both superior and inferior to the Z2 Play in several key departments.

Via
Slashgear
Source
Google Plus (Jerry Yin)
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).