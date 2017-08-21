Verizon has been selling own-brand Ellipsis tablets for a good few years now, refreshing and upgrading them periodically, T-Mobile very recently launched the ultra-low-cost REVVL smartphone, also setting the stage for the Alchemy, and starting August 25, AT&T subscribers will be able to get a carrier-exclusive Android slate on the cheap as well.

Technically, there’s no way to know for sure who’s behind the production of the 10-inch AT&T Primetime. But based on the fact that the operator’s Trek 2 HD is manufactured by ZTE, and this “entertainment-first” Primetime is shown on (promotional) video paired with a ZTE Black Folio sold separately, the mystery seems solved.

Once again, smart move on the discrete Chinese OEM’s part, with pretty decent bang for buck provided both on and off-contract. With installment plans, you’ll need to pay $10 a month for 20 months, while a two-year network commitment brings the device cost down to a measly $29.99.

A number of key specs are likely to be kept under wraps until Friday, but we know enough to deem that pricing structure fair if not a complete bargain. As always, AT&T insists on plugging proprietary services and apps like DirecTV and a pre-loaded TV Mode, though we’re certain you’ll be happier to hear that 10-inch screen sports Full HD resolution, with a huge 9070 mAh battery keeping the lights on, an unnamed 2.0 GHz octa-core processor in charge of raw speed, and dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio enhancing the premium entertainment experience. Not too shabby for an outright price of $200, eh?