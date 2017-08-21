Still relying on Apple for AirPods? Shipment times finally down to 2-3 weeks

Nearly a year after they were announced and 9 months after they actually first shipped, Apple has finally been able to surpass the AirPods supply-demand intersect that we’ve all been waiting for — an improvement in shipping times.

That estimated delivery range has long been 4-6 weeks in most areas for the longest of long times if you got it direct from Apple. Of course, you could chance a pass at an Apple Store and likely be disappointed. Well, at this point, we’re still talking weeks, but we’ve halved the count to 2 to 3 weeks. Excited? Deflated? It’s still $159.

As 9to5Mac notes, though, you could always pay a visit to AT&T, B&H Photo, Best Buy or Verizon — that’s where you’ve got a two to five business day range.