iOS

Still relying on Apple for AirPods? Shipment times finally down to 2-3 weeks

Contents
Advertisement

Nearly a year after they were announced and 9 months after they actually first shipped, Apple has finally been able to surpass the AirPods supply-demand intersect that we’ve all been waiting for — an improvement in shipping times.

That estimated delivery range has long been 4-6 weeks in most areas for the longest of long times if you got it direct from Apple. Of course, you could chance a pass at an Apple Store and likely be disappointed. Well, at this point, we’re still talking weeks, but we’ve halved the count to 2 to 3 weeks. Excited? Deflated? It’s still $159.

As 9to5Mac notes, though, you could always pay a visit to AT&T, B&H Photo, Best Buy or Verizon — that’s where you’ve got a two to five business day range.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Wearables
Tags
AirPods, Apple, AT&T, Best Buy, BH Photo, bluetooth, News, retail, shipments, US, Verizon, wireless earbuds
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.