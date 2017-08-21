Android

The Android 8.0 Oreo name is official [UPDATE]

Contents
Advertisement

“Safer. Smarter. More powerful. And sweeter than ever.”

In a slipshod livestream event, Android 8.0 Oreo was revealed at the 14th Street Park in New York. A statue featuring the Android robot in a hybrid green and white trim with an Oreo cookie as its body and another as a “cape.” Expect to see more of this icon in the near future.

Android Oreo comes with what has been teased all along: better background activity limiting, halved boot times for the Google Pixel, more versatile autofill, a picture-in-picture mode and other features. Most importantly, the Unicode 10 emoji set and the new Android emoji design have been implemented.

As of this post, no official factory nor OTA images have been published for this software grade. Going by last year’s mark, the Pixel and Pixel XL are expected to get it first during the course of the week.

Update (3:15pm ET): Google’s blog, The Keyword, announces the following:

We’re pushing the sources to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for everyone to access today. Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P builds have entered carrier testing, and we expect to start rolling out in phases soon, alongside Pixel C and Nexus Player. We’ve also been working closely with our partners, and by the end of this year, hardware makers including Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo. Any devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version. You can learn more at android.com/oreo.

Update 2 (3:50pm ET): Our colleague from XDA-Developers TK Bay has received his update.

#android #oreo #update is being pushed out now, to a @google #Pixel near you.

A post shared by TK Bay (@tkdsl8655) on

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
YouTube
Source
Android
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android O, Android Oreo, announcement, Emoji, Google, News, Pixel, Pixel XL, software, Update
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.