As wait for 2nd-gen Amazon Echo goes on, deal takes original to $99.99

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of savings. Well, maybe you don’t, but Google Assistant and Alexa do. As El Goog is getting its Home speaker into as many houses as it can (perhaps to Burger King’s chagrin nowadays), Amazon has been taking the educational tack. But it hasn’t forgotten that it has actual customers, too.

The Amazon Echo in both its black and white colors is now just $99.99, $80 off its typical price. It can be financed with five monthly payments of $20. It’s a discount that comes in the face of a potential second-generation Echo coming out this fall.

A hint of irony here: Amazon has a bundle package that pairs an Echo with a Philips Hue Starter Kit that costs $259.97. Well, actually, it’s $339.99 — you need to buy the items separately to take advantage of that discount.