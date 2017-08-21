It’s the final countdown for the 2017 edition of Europe’s biggest tech show, and although we know full well the two most anticipated new smartphones this fall will break cover thousands of miles from Berlin, Germany, there’s still plenty of exciting stuff left to be unveiled at IFA.

Granted, Android power users aren’t typically excited by Alcatel-branded gear. TCL has been garnering way more buzz for licensed BlackBerry equipment, but if money is tight, unpretentious devices like the Alcatel Pulsemix/A50/A5 LED, A30 or Idol 5S can be very smart buys.

Only a little over a week to go until a fresh quartet of budget-friendly Alcatels sees daylight, pretty much following in the footsteps of modest handsets debuted back at CES and MWC early this year.

And yes, it appears the 3G-limited and 4G-enabled A3 Plus will differ in more ways than one, as the former features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, while the latter allegedly moves the biometric sensor to its front.

Described as “very cheap” by the Russian publication that somehow entered into possession of exclusive high-quality renders, the two similar but not identical devices are also tipped to sport 5.5-inch HD screens.

Meanwhile, the Alcatel U5 HD is expected to be even more affordable, with a 5-inch 720p display and Android Nougat in tow, and finally, the Alcatel A7 XL should include “advanced” specs and characteristics like 2.5D curved glass, a 12 + 2MP dual rear camera and, alas, a large but low-res 6-inch HD panel. No words on exact pricing just yet.