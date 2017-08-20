If you have an opening in “late September” and want to vent or compliment OnePlus on the job it’s doing with its customer service, it’s looking to hear from you. In fact, OnePlus is willing to pay for your travel and room if you’re willing to give “honest and constructive feedback” in person.

The first Open Ears Forum will take place in London and all European OnePlus customers are welcome, especially if you’ve interacted with customer service.

[…] we know that it hasn’t always been plain sailing and there have been some hiccups along the way with our Customer Support. We recognize that honest and constructive feedback from our community is one of our most valuable assets. We want to hear about the frustrations that you have experienced while on this journey with us so that, together, we ensure we are on the right path.

Indeed, the company’s service reps have not been the most accurate, ergo not the most helpful, so perhaps the corner office meeting with the customers is a good idea.

As this will be an English-speaking event, you should have fluency in English, but other than that, you should also tip in your application by August 27. The link to the application is at the source bar below this story.