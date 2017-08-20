LG G6 After The Buzz: Still one of our favorites?

Most new device launches go the same way: usually the press gets review units before they’re widely available, and we get to use them for a few days -or a week if we’re lucky- as we work on our review. Then press day arrives. The embargo on media coverage lifts, and everyone posts their reviews and videos at the same time. It’s a huge frenzy, commenters go nuts, and it’s a giant explosion of frantic opinion-sharing activity. For about … a day. And then it all goes away. Sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but after that initial blast, not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later, because everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s do something about that. Let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

Watch our latest episode of After The Buzz as we discuss one of our favorite smartphones of 2017, the LG G6. Surely its market acceptance hasn’t been as stellar as its major competitors, but that doesn’t mean this phone is a slouch. What the LG G6 doesn’t offer in marketing, it compensates for in unique features you won’t be able to find on other smartphones. The amount of innovation brought here is definitely hard to find anywhere else.

