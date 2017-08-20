Bixby Voice in English may be ready for global launch
The road has been a rocky one for Samsung’s new digital assistant, Bixby, as its voice features have rolled out in an extremely slow fashion from Korea to the United States. No telling when the Chinese will get their fill, but there was a hint that English speakers worldwide could at least start interacting vocally as the app was suspected to get a global update in the near future.
SamMobile now reports from tips and its team members that the updates have come in for multiple Bixby and its sub-applications — “Bixby Dictation,” “Bixby Global Action,” “Bixby PLM” and “Bixby Wakeup” — are getting updates that mention Bixby Voice functionality in the revised description logs.
None of the services, except for maybe Dictation, are actually in service at this time. We’ll probably have to get an announcement before the lips start moving.