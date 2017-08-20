Android

Big deals for Google Wifi and Google Home at Google Store, Amazon, Target

Contents
Advertisement

If you’d rather be over-connected rather than wading in a room of emptiness, you can extend your Wi-Fi modem’s reach with a mesh network. And you can use it to yell at your thermostat to make the room warmer. These combined use cases are kinda crazy.

Anyways, the Google Store (Home/Wifi) initially kicked this round of discounts off with a $55 discount off of a Google Wifi 3-beacon pack and a Google Home smart speaker. As the Google Home and its set of three have already been discounted by $15, this would bring the price down from $428 to $358. But Target (Home/Wifi), which has a $30 discount already active on the Google Wifi pack, takes the same discount and brings the cost down to $328.99.

If you already have a Google Home from your own purchase or maybe a bundle deal, you can just take an almost-$40 discount on just the Google Wifi system through Amazon — your price? $259.49.

These deals are available while supplies last.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
BGR
Source
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Amazon, Deals, discounts, Google, Google Home, Google Store, Google WiFi, mesh, News, smart speaker, Target, wi-fi
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.