If you’d rather be over-connected rather than wading in a room of emptiness, you can extend your Wi-Fi modem’s reach with a mesh network. And you can use it to yell at your thermostat to make the room warmer. These combined use cases are kinda crazy.

Anyways, the Google Store (Home/Wifi) initially kicked this round of discounts off with a $55 discount off of a Google Wifi 3-beacon pack and a Google Home smart speaker. As the Google Home and its set of three have already been discounted by $15, this would bring the price down from $428 to $358. But Target (Home/Wifi), which has a $30 discount already active on the Google Wifi pack, takes the same discount and brings the cost down to $328.99.

If you already have a Google Home from your own purchase or maybe a bundle deal, you can just take an almost-$40 discount on just the Google Wifi system through Amazon — your price? $259.49.

These deals are available while supplies last.