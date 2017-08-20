Two 15-second commercials have popped up on Samsung Mobile Korea’s YouTube page promoting the launch of what’s believed to be the Galaxy Note 8.

The first focuses on zoom and bokeh. The Note 8 is said to feature a dual-camera system with a 2x or 3x optical zoom factor on one sensor.

The other looks to exemplify the S Pen through artful marker strokes.

The company’s US branch has taken the teasing one step further, if unintentionally, by making the phone in its unlocked and carrier variants available for purchase for a short time on Friday evening. There’s no pricing detail on the 64GB device, found under the expected model name of SM-N950U, but we’re pretty much all set to wait on a mountain of rumors until the Unpacked event this Wednesday, August 23.

Keep this link handy from September 24, though — we have a feeling it’ll be useful for your pre-orders.