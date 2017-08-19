Punching below “average,” Nokia 8 priced in Germany at €578

HMD Global told us to expect an average selling price of €599 when it came to purchasing a Nokia 8 — all in all, an average price for a Snapdragon 835 phone these days. But as the phone debuted earlier this week and is just now making its way to market, Europeans are finding that the standard version of the phone is striking below average.

In Germany, ZDNet.de reports that Mobilcom Debitel is tacking a €579 tag to the device while at O2, it’s a slightly cheaper €577 sans tariff. So far, the literal price average in Deutschland is €578. Other retailers and partner carriers have yet to post product listings for the Nokia 8, so we’ll have to see if more wild deviations will pop up.

Keep in mind that the Gloss Blue version comes with double the 64GB of standard flash storage available on the main model — that’s sure to account for something in this calculation of means.