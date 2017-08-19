Savvy Google+ users were able to track down the file name of the original teaser video that the Android team itself shared in teasing the ‘O’ dessert name reveal event today.

If you check out the Android page, you’ll see a teaser video for the event. Download the file (because you can on Google+), and you can find its name to be “Orbit_Teaser_0818.mp4”. Makes sense, all things considered as it’s a simple 3-second animation regarding the imminent solar eclipse event over the United States and was released on August 18.

Wait, you’re telling me Google+ doesn’t support GIFs?

Thing is, an earlier version of that post had the same essential animation, but many reported its filename to be something to the effect of “GoogleOreo_Teaser_0817_noDroids (1).mp4″.

Someone apparently forgot to change that filename. Good job, sillyface.

Well, has that taken the surprise out of it all or are we due for one ticket over Google’s troll bridge? Watch Android 8.0 actually become Orangesicle.