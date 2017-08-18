Summer‘s just about wrapping up in the United States, especially with the Labor Day weekend hurtling towards us. No better time to do some spring cleaning, right?

T-Mobile is offering a $500 prepaid debit MasterCard to customers who opt to add a line or start two new lines and buy two LG phones — any combination of the G6 and V20 — through a 24-month installment plan for a “limited time only.” The V20 will cost $20 per month ($480 total) and so will the G6, though you’ll have to pay a $20 down payment on that device ($500 total).

The Un-carrier is also offering the same deal for any combo of the Galaxy S8 or S8+ and is upping the value of that MasterCard to $800. Same eligibility terms apply. Both phones are on finance for $30 monthly over two years, but the S8 requires a $30 down payment ($750 total) while the S8+ needs $80 upfront ($800 total).

Essentially, T-Mobile is covering the cost of one of the phones you’ll purchase with a prepaid debit card. Typical catches apply like paying for tax and waiting up to 8 weeks for delivery of the card. You’ll have to purchase the phones first and then redeem the offer through this link.