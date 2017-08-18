Android

T-Mobile has BOGO rebates on pairs of G6 and V20 or Galaxy S8 and S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6

Summer‘s just about wrapping up in the United States, especially with the Labor Day weekend hurtling towards us. No better time to do some spring cleaning, right?

T-Mobile is offering a $500 prepaid debit MasterCard to customers who opt to add a line or start two new lines and buy two LG phones — any combination of the G6 and V20 — through a 24-month installment plan for a “limited time only.” The V20 will cost $20 per month ($480 total) and so will the G6, though you’ll have to pay a $20 down payment on that device ($500 total).

The Un-carrier is also offering the same deal for any combo of the Galaxy S8 or S8+ and is upping the value of that MasterCard to $800. Same eligibility terms apply. Both phones are on finance for $30 monthly over two years, but the S8 requires a $30 down payment ($750 total) while the S8+ needs $80 upfront ($800 total).

Essentially, T-Mobile is covering the cost of one of the phones you’ll purchase with a prepaid debit card. Typical catches apply like paying for tax and waiting up to 8 weeks for delivery of the card. You’ll have to purchase the phones first and then redeem the offer through this link.

