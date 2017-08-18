While it objectively feels a little early for Sony to launch yet another “full-sized” flagship Android phone with chunky bezels, the company’s latest diminutive hero device is about to turn a year old, thus completely justifying a beefed-up sequel.

Unfortunately, credible new factory CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the impending Xperia XZ1 Compact seem to suggest very little about the design of the 2016 X Compact is changing.

Largely similar to the 5.2-inch or so XZ1, as well as the XZs and XZ Premium, the 4.6-inch XZ1 Compact is at least expected to replace its predecessor’s humdrum plastic build with more premium, robust-looking metal.

The fingerprint scanner isn’t moving to the back of the handset, according to this fresh leak, though stateside buyers are unlikely to get access to the biometric recognition method anyway.

Meanwhile, as much as we’d like to ignore them, it’s virtually impossible to look away from another set of excessive screen borders. Everything else is sharp and neat, including corners and edges, which may or may not be good depending on your aesthetic inclinations, with the standard batch of sensors, buttons and ports in tow.

You have your traditional headphone jack and USB Type-C port, among others, just the one front-facing camera, single rear shooter with accompanying LED flash, all wrapped in a body purportedly measuring 9.4mm thick.

The specifications aren’t exactly etched in stone yet, but if the Xperia XZ1 Compact indeed packs a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM, as rumored, we’re looking at a full-on flagship phone here.