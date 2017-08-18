Android

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is here! Finally a decent box

On a rainy Friday, the last thing I was expecting is to be surprised by a Fedex package in my doorstep, and as it turns out this is a phone I was actually waiting for. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has just arrived, and boy are we surprised by this package.

I think I’ve spent the last 3 years complaining about the cheap boxes that AT&T ships its phones with, and it seems somebody finally got the memo. Unboxing expensive phones should never start with a cheap first impression, and this unboxing video proves that the Galaxy S8 Active is being treated differently.

