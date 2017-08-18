Pre-order perks for Galaxy Note 8 teased by Blass
Venerable leaks reporter Evan Blass has affirmed claims that the Galaxy Note 8 can be pre-ordered the day after Samsung’s August 23 launch event in New York.
Depend on your geography or even carrier, Blass also notes that pre-order customers will get plenty of incentives — some by default, others by choice.
(The pre-order gift in Europe is a DeX dock.) https://t.co/Db42n43kKH
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017
The DeX dock allows users to run the Galaxy Note 8 (as well as S8-generation devices) on a dedicated monitor with a keyboard and mouse. It was offered as a pre-order gift to S8+ buyers in Korea, though many units were passed on to the secondhand market. Who knows what if Europeans will do the same with their units or would rather receive a 256GB microSD card and wireless charger or 360-degree camera.
Many phone manufacturers will often pair their products with early order perks, but Samsung has been piling on ammunition — it has to make up for last year’s financially disastrous Note 7 recall and, potentially, a rumored severely expensive price tag.