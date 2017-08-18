2-in-1 phone stand and charger for iPhone — 77% off

Getting your iPhone to stand properly is a tricky endeavor, especially when you are charging it at the same time. Avoid all this hassle with the Podium-Style Charging Stand.

This device will prop up your smartphone or tablet at any desirable angle for your viewing pleasure. At the same time, the two USB ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. With a sleek and lightweight frame that folds into a portable 4-inch square, you can easily bring this charging stand everywhere you go.

The Podium-Style Charging Stand today is currently 77% off. Get yours today just $35.99.