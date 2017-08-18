For some reason, the “FullVision” LG G6 that our reviewers loved for its versatility, camera flexibility and power, not to mention great design, premium build and solid durability, is still not anywhere near as mainstream popular as its long-struggling manufacturers expected.

But we can all probably agree it’s at the very least prettier, faster and generally better than last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Typically sold for a whopping $700 or so, but routinely discounted over the past couple of months by as much as $300, the G6 has now dropped at Best Buy even lower than the GS7 Edge last week.

If you hurry, and don’t mind subscribing to Sprint wireless service, the black or platinum 5.7-incher with a 78.6 percent screen-to-body ratio can be yours for a measly $119.76. That’s after 24 monthly payments of $4.99 on a convenient installment plan, with $0 charged upfront. No catches, no strings attached, though the super-special offer is valid today only, on and offline, until 11:59 p.m. CT.

For the next few hours, Verizon customers can save quite a bit of money too getting the LG G6 on a monthly installment plan. Namely, a total of $384 off the regular $672 price, which means you’ll have to cough up $11.99 a month instead of $28, amounting to a decently affordable $288 or so.

Keep in mind that you’re looking at a flagship Android phone released just this past spring, backed by an extended two-year warranty, with a beautiful, extra-wide display in tow, dual 13MP rear shooters, water, dust and shock resistance, long battery life, 4GB RAM, expandable storage and Hi-Fi audio.