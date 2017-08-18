We’ve already heard so much about the Q2 2017 smartphone market, with shipment numbers tracked around the world, as well as separately in China, India and the US. We know Samsung had no problem dominating the global vendor ranks, while Apple kept the Galaxy S8 at bay to retain the iPhone 7’s title of most popular model.

Xiaomi, OPPO and ZTE were also singled out as star performers between April and June across key regions, whereas LG, Sony and HTC couldn’t completely break out of their slumps. But what about Lenovo?

The ominous silence of research firms suggested 2016’s top PC manufacturer entirely lost its mobile relevance, though a jam-packed 2017 Motorola portfolio spent a decent amount of time in the limelight recently.

As it turns out, the latest quarter wasn’t that bad for Lenovo’s Mobile Business Group however. It wasn’t great either, even if the company likes to focus on the positive, highlighting the division’s “encouraging revenue growth outside of China.”

During the first quarter of Lenovo’s fiscal year, i.e. the April – June 2017 timeframe, 11 million smartphones were shipped globally, with foreign numbers jumping 12.3 percent from the three months ending June 2016.

Western Europe and Latin America in particular helped the OEM preserve hope for a long-term, far-reaching market turnaround, while the Moto Z family apparently achieved its “publicly-stated” goal of selling three million units by the end of its first 12 months in stores.

Those are obviously far from stellar figures compared to the industry’s heavyweights, contributing to Lenovo’s first overall quarterly loss in nearly two years. We’re talking a $72 million net deficit, with the PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) department looking especially unhealthy, as shipment scores plunged year-on-year from 13.2 to 12.4 million.