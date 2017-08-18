Android

iPhone 8 to be most powerful phone, Galaxy Note 8 dummies & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone 8, the leaks of the A11 chip, and how it might be the fastest chip ever. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the recent dummy units that have emerged. The Nokia 9 follows as HMD teases that there is another flagship in the works. Android O is also in the news as we have an official date for its announcement. We also do our typical round of deals with some new BOGO options at T-Mobile for those wanting a new LG G6 or a new Samsung Galaxy S8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile has BOGO rebates on pairs of G6 and V20 or Galaxy S8 and S8+
It’s official: Android O will be ‘revealed’ via livestream from New York City on August 21
HMD Global confirms a larger smartphone, perhaps Nokia 9, ahead
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dummy pics and Chinese pricing leaked at the eleventh hour
Apple A11 leaked on Weibo: “You know nothing about performance!”

