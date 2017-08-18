HMD Global has just launched the Nokia 8 as its first effective flagship. When asked why the 5.3-inch QHD screen wasn’t any bigger, Head of Product Marketing Neil Broadley told Russian publication 4PDA that the company’s test panel responded well to this size.

The design of the Nokia 8 was the result of an excellent dialogue between us and consumers. We really got completely satisfactory feedback from users from our surveyed group who liked the display in the form that we did. So we believe that our decision regarding the display is absolutely correct. It is also important to note that Nokia has never been a brand that follows others. We are not here to compete with Samsung or Apple. We are here for consumers and this is a huge difference, as we focus on what will be best for users.

But company representatives did hint to the outlet that a Nokia smartphone could come soon with an even larger display.

Nokiapoweruser suggests that the Nokia 9 will be that device. It has been understood that the phone is separate from the Nokia 8 and is set to feature up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and IP68 elements resistance. No word on launch timeline, but pricing should exceed that of the Nokia 8 by just a bit.