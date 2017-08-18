America’s most hated company is branching out even further in its attempts to overturn a traditionally lousy public image, as well as continue to boost its phenomenal revenue numbers that have made it the world’s largest broadcasting and cable TV provider.

Of course, Comcast isn’t doing it all alone, joining forces with Verizon rather than taking on the impossible challenge of building contending cellular infrastructure from scratch.

In addition to the nation’s “largest and most reliable 4G LTE network”, more than 18 million Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots support Xfinity Mobile customers nationwide, letting them save good money on their bills, especially when choosing capped data plans.

Every gig of “shared cellular data across all lines on an account each month” costs $12, though you can also opt for unlimited service at $45 per month per line for up to five members of the same family or group of very close friends.

Comcast claims that’s the “lowest unlimited price per line available today”, with “no usage limits” apart from a speed reduction after hitting 20 gigs a month. What’s truly unique and enticing about the two Xfinity Mobile options is that you can even “mix and match” By the Gig and Unlimited service on a single account to ensure everyone gets the appropriate allotment for their individual needs.

But today’s big story is actually the MVNO’s expansion “across all of its sales channels in all of Comcast’s markets” following a limited, regional launch back in April. Unfortunately, you still have to be the company’s home Internet customer to be able to sign up for Xfinity Mobile service. And you also need to buy a device from Verizon’s partner, though at least the selection is fairly robust, including all recent iPhones, a number of high-end Samsung Galaxies and the exclusive LG X Charge.