While it’s probably not easy to maintain perspective and play it cool with that killer LG G6 deal at Best Buy in expectation of other TGIF promotions and special offers, the retailer would like to remind you it’s been exactly 12 months since it celebrated 50 years with 50 Black Friday-style bargains for 50 hours.

That calls for a new celebration, and seeing as how the system worked so well last year in attracting the crowds to both physical stores and BestBuy.com, an identical 50-hour sale will kick off later today.

Starting at 10 p.m. CT, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, you’ll be able to save up to $300 on Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Also, $120 off “select” iPad mini 4 variants, up to $500 off “select” MacBook list prices, and up to $500 discounts for some iMac purchases.

But this is not (just) Cupertino’s show, with that new special edition Samsung Gear S3 Tumi smartwatch looking at a substantial $70 markdown as well. Wireless Beats Studio headphones obviously support both iOS and Android devices over Bluetooth, getting a massive $200 discount to a crazy low $180, while Windows PC enthusiasts have up to $300 savings to look forward to on unnamed gear of their own.

Outside of the Black Friday-like anniversary sale, Best Buy also charges $150 instead of a $200 MSRP of AT&T Prepaid customers for the 32GB iPhone SE. That’s unusually affordable by iStandards, and it’s already ongoing.