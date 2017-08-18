Apple A11 leaked on Weibo: “You know nothing about performance!”

Apple’s A11 chipset, produced by TSMC, is apparently supposed to be so powerful as to perform to levels that won’t be matched for a year by competing designs. That’s according to GeekBar on Chinese social pad Weibo, who also posted two supposed images of the actual part itself.

Tying all this together is a couple of charts from Chinese-made benchmarking platform AnTuTu showing the top performing smartphones and tablets for July. After gaining a stunning lead in the May tables, the HTC U11 falls back to the third-best device on the phone side. The China-only Nubia Z17 from ZTE comes up to second while the OnePlus 5 takes a narrow victory.

However, at 181,614 points, the OnePlus 5 pales in comparison to the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the undisputed cream of the crop at 222,879 points. Comparing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 with Apple’s A10X Fusion design seems to make for kids play.

GeekBar‘s suggestion that the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 will blow that chip out of the water with the A11 from TSMC is a reasonable one in this context. After all, the fabrication die will have shrunk from 16nm on the A10 to 10nm here and that means more transistors doing more work, even on a smaller chip.

Still, complaining about benchmarks, raw numbers and the “rigging of the system” is all just spilled milk — we’ll have to actually use the darn phones first to see how it handles, how much power can be drawn out of it and how efficient it needs to be.