First-year engineering students at Arizona State University will have the option to get an Amazon Echo Dot to play with outside of class hours.

Amazon has donated 1,600 units to the university with the intent of fostering development of new skills and uses for its Alexa voice assistant. The school will distribute them to students entering into a new voice technology course series that goes from 100-level to capstone and deals with the Alexa Skills Kit. A new residence hall on the main Tempe campus, the Tooker House, has been dedicated to the program’s enrollees and will open in the fall.

ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering has more than 20,000 students on its roll, more than any other such school in the nation.