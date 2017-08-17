Android

Standard software support windows for Essential Phone

Andy Rubin says it’s the 100 staffers behind Essential versus “tens of thousands of workers” at the big tech corporations. But for the co-creator of Android looking to throw down an all-new Android phone and a smart home hub, it’s a challenge he’s more than happy to accept.

So, what should you expect if you plan to own an Essential Phone sometime soon? Well, no carrier branding (sorry, Sprint and Telus), limited bloatware and no service duplication. What the last bit likely will mean is that the phone will stick with Google’s stock apps for the clock, calendar, calculator and other basics.

Rubin then takes a dig at “divisive and outdated” closed ecosystems that pervade smart home appliances and messaging apps.

“For instance, why limit who you can talk to by sticking to Facetime while there are so many alternatives out there [like WhatsApp and WeChat],” Rubin wrote in a company blog post.

The last major point of guarantee is with software updates: the industry standard is 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches and the Essential Phone has been promised exactly that. The company also will slot in new accessories every few months, too.

With sales active from today, it’s up to consumers to take Rubin and his company at their words.

Via
Droid Life
Source
Essential
