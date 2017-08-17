Android

Sprint’s ‘exclusive’ Essential Phone pre-orders are underway with Flex Lease discounts

Up for reservations, not actual pre-orders, since late May in an unlocked GSM and CDMA-compatible variant from the Andy Rubin-founded Essential Products startup, the eye-catching Essential Phone is finally “within 7 days” of US deliveries.

As rumored, Sprint is inching closer to its own commercial launch of the titanium and ceramic-made Android handset, with online pre-orders through America’s “Now Network” surprisingly kicked off even earlier than August 18.

Unfortunately, the “exclusive retail carrier” of the edge-to-edge 5.7-incher still can’t say when it might be able to start shipping the device. “Full retail availability” is expected “within a few weeks”, which doesn’t sound very promising, and alas, the “Pure White” flavor’s pre-sales will be underway “at a later date.”

That said, if you don’t mind committing to a Sprint-locked Black Moon Essential Phone without knowing for sure when it’s going to arrive on your doorstep, you can get quite a substantial discount already.

Namely, more than $260 with 18 Sprint Flex Lease monthly payments of $14.58. That only amounts to a little over $262, which means you’ll be on the hook for roughly $175 more once your lease is up if you still want to own the Essential Phone at that point in time.

The full retail price is $700, which you’ll also need to pay on Best Buy if you end up choosing that particular shopping route. Back at Sprint, the Essential 360 Camera bundled with the PH-1 for a measly $50 extra by the manufacturing company costs $199.99, or $16.67 per month for a year. It’s affordable either way, but it’s not shipping just yet.

