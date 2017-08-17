Sprint ‘clarifies’ BlackBerry KEYone bloatware situation, software update coming soon
As the exclusive US carrier of several compelling 2017 Android smartphones, Sprint has the tremendous responsibility of, well, not botching the BlackBerry KEYone or Essential PH-1 too badly.
While a certain amount of pre-installed “bloatware” is probably acceptable for buyers of US network-locked mobile devices these days, being treated as common industry practice and either ignored or neutralized by most consumers, it’s totally uncool when uninstalling or deactivating unnecessary system apps requires a lot of heavy lifting.
It’s even worse if deleted bloat is randomly and aggressively shoved back down your throat, and for a little while there, it seemed like Sprint was doing that intentionally on its KEYone.
But a representative of the nation’s fourth largest wireless operator has reached out with clarification on the scandalous matter, highlighting that’s not the way Sprint Mobile ID is supposed to work.
Instead, the thing should only “engage at the time of device activation”, delivering various 3rd party applications “without the need to pre-load the applications on the device.” A mysterious “issue” has made Sprint Mobile ID uncharacteristically hostile and intrusive, running again and again in the background and even interrupting the user’s day-to-day tasks to bring back bloat you might be trying to get rid of.
Until Sprint and BlackBerry can design and roll out a software fix over-the-air, the “simple” workaround is to uninstall BlackBerry Launcher updates by selecting Settings, Apps, BlackBerry Launcher, View Details in Play Store, Uninstall and finally, restarting your device. It’s not ideal, but it’ll have to do for the time being.