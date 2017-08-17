Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked brochure, LG V30 final renders & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discuss hot topics like the leaked brochure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. We also discuss the final renders of the LG V30 provided by none-other than Evan Blass. Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone and how you can already pre-order it on Sprint. Then we focus on the Nokia 8 and its official announcement. We also cover awesome deals like the LG Watch Style at the moment on eBay.

eBay seller has LG Watch Style at $107.99 for a limited time
Sprint’s ‘exclusive’ Essential Phone pre-orders are underway with Flex Lease discounts
Standard software support windows for Essential Phone
Nokia 8 launches with Zeiss camera glass, “bothies,” pure Android
This is our clearest look yet at an arguably polished LG V30 design
If you needed further confirmation, this Galaxy Note 8 brochure details many key features

